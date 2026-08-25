Zambia police defend courts closure to “security threats probe”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambia Police Service has linked the closure of courts in Lusaka to an ongoing “intelligence-led” security risk assessment, saying the operation is aimed at addressing potential threats to key government institutions.

In a press statement issued on 24 August 2026, Inspector General of Police Graphel C. Musamba said police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, were conducting security checks at selected government premises.

“The operations are intelligence-led and preventive, aimed at safeguarding Government institutions, public officers, and members of the public accessing these premises,” the statement read. “The exercise seeks to identify and address potential security vulnerabilities and prevent threats to public safety and the functioning of Government institutions.”

According to the police, the assessments are taking place at premises under the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, National Prosecution Authority, Attorney General’s Chambers, and other selected government departments.

The statement followed reports of the closure of courts in Lusaka on Sunday and the presence of heavily armed military personnel and “Crime Scene” tape around some court buildings.

The Law Association of Zambia on Monday said it was “engaging theChief Justice and the Attorney General” over the closures and their impact on access to justice, including urgent filings and constitutional deadlines related to electoral petitions.

Police moved to clarify the purpose of the operation.

“The Zambia Police Service wishes to clarify that the exercise is not directed at any individuals or group. It is part of ongoing security measures to strengthen protection at critical Government premises and ensure the safety of persons and property,” the statement said.

“The operations are being conducted professionally, lawfully, and in coordination with security and law enforcement agencies,” IG Musamba added. “Members of the public are urged to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel, and comply with security instructions.”

The police said the exercise is ongoing and that further information will be provided.

However, some Zambians took it to social media comment sections to register their doubts in as far as the said official motive is concerned.

One netizen, only identified as Ckm Mule said:

“Ok let’s all assume it’s true it’s about security concerns,then why not Banks, hospitals, markets, Airports, Fuel reserves and other public institutions??

“By the way, what’s there to protect pa court, ama surmmon nama Dock?”

Daniel Owen Sikanyika writes: “There is NO! specific law or statute in the constitution of Zambian laws that legally supports or permits the blanket closing of courts in the country on a normal working day.

“THE CONSTITUTION “Article 122” of the Constitution of Zambia (Amended 2016) provides for the functional independence of the Judiciary.

“It states that courts and judicial officers must perform their duties free from outside control, direction, or interference by any person or state authority.

“KEY PROVISION OF “Article 122”

Subject only to law: The Judiciary answers only to the Constitution and the law when exercising judicial power.

“No outside control:

No person or public office may direct or control judges or judicial officers in their work.

“Where did HH FIND POWER TO CONTROL THE JUDICIAL COURTS?”

Chris Mulayo: “Am watching from solwezi ,we know our president HH, he won over 1 million let the court allow Mr Mundubile to petition if he has evidence and that democracy.”

Apparently, today was the deadline for losing presidential candidate Brian Mundubile to lodge his petition with the courts challenging President-elect Hakainde Hichilema’s re-election.

Mundubile had vowed to challenge the election results citing irregularities, however he couldn’t beat the deadline as the courts were closed.

It remains to be seen, if there is something he can do, but from the look of things, it seems the passage is now clear for President-elect Hichilema to be inaugurated.

Meanwhile, in a brief statement on his verified social media handle, Mundubile posted:

“When the Constitution/ the Law can not be respected especially by those in authority then you have no Country. It’s now “each one for himself and God for us all.”