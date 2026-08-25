Tuesday, 25 Aug 2026

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Fiscal Police arrest former MEC chief election officer Andrew Mpesi

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MaraviPost

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Fiscal Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 arrested former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer, Andrew Mpesi.

His lawyer, Chrispine Ndalama, confirmed the development to us, saying Mpesi was called to the Fiscal Police offices in Area 6 together with four other MEC officials, including the Commission’s Director of Human Resources.

Ndalama says he received a call from Mpesi, who confirmed that they had been arrested.

He says after being questioned by the police, Mpesi and the other officials were informed that they were under arrest and would be transferred to a police cell, although he was not immediately aware of which police station they were being taken to.

This comes hours after this publication carried an article on MEC’s resources abuse after paying fees for Mpesi’ son at Kamuzu Academy despite departure at the commission.

MEC caught in resources abuses: Allegedly pays fees for Mpesi’s sons for next school session despite his departure

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