Mutharika told to prosecute butchery fertilizer thieves, recover MK6bn

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Prayer and Action Network (MPAN) has made a strong and direct appeal to President Peter Mutharika to bring to book all those behind the k6 billion “butchery fertilizer” scandal.

MPAN says Malawians are tired of corruption, and with Mutharika back in office, this is the moment to restore justice and accountability.

In 2022, the MCP administration under President Lazarus Chakwera paid huge sums of taxpayers’ money to companies to supply fertilizer under the Affordable Inputs Programme(AIP).

In a shocking revelation, one of the companies paid was registered as a butchery.

The company never delivered any fertilizer. The money vanished. And Malawians were left to suffer hunger while prices of basic goods continued to rise.

Investigations by Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) and Parliament later confirmed “procedural flaws” and abuse of office.

A few Admarc officials were arrested. But MPAN notes that the senior officials who authorized payment to the butchery have never faced prosecution. The case was swept under the carpet.

That is why MPAN is now calling on President Mutharika to act decisively.

“President Mutharika is the saviour Malawi needs at this hour,” MPAN said in a statement. “We call upon him to fast track the prosecution of all those who messed up taxpayer money in the fraudulent butchery fertilizer deal. MCP stole from Malawians and it must come to an end.”

MPAN added that the stolen money belongs to poor Malawians. “That money must be recovered and returned to the people. Justice delayed is justice denied,” the network emphasized.

Political scientist Mathews Namukhoyo said MPAN’s call comes at the right time.

“Corruption scandals like the butchery fertilizer case destroy public trust in government. If President Mutharika moves quickly to prosecute and recover the money, it will restore confidence that public resources will be protected,” Namukhoyo said.

Across the country, citizens have welcomed President Mutharika’s return, saying he has the experience and political will to deal with corruption and impunity.

For MPAN and many Malawians, this is not just about fertilizer. It is about dignity, discipline, and accountability.

Under President Mutharika, they believe the days of “butchery fertilizer” and looting are finally over.