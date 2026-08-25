Zambia’s Kabwe police rescue 11 dogs from meat trade

KABWE-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Police officers in Kabwe have rescued 11 dogs from the meat trade after intercepting a truck laden with distressed canines believed to have been destined for a neighbouring country.

The Zambia Police Service immediately alerted the Kabwe District Veterinary Office and Kabwe Animal Rescue, who rushed to the scene to assist.

The Lusaka Animal Welfare Society (LAWS) confirmed the incident occurred on over the weekend, noting that one of the 12 dogs did not survive.

“LAWS is now caring for three of the rescued dogs, while our partners are caring for the others.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Zambia Police Service, Kabwe District Veterinary Office, Kabwe Animal Rescue, African Animal Rescue Centre, and Showgrounds Vet Clinic for their collaboration, swift response, and commitment to animal welfare. Together, we were able to give these dogs a second chance at life,” the statement reads.