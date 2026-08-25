Ethiopia racing to host 2028 AFCON

ADDIS ABABA-(MaraviPost)-Ethiopia has officially entered the race to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations, signalling the country’s ambition to bring Africa’s premier football tournament back to its home soil for the first time in more than five decades.

According to Goal.com, the Ethiopian Football Federation has formally submitted the country’s bid to host the 2028 tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yet to announce the successful host, with Ethiopia becoming the first country to publicly submit a bid.

Ethiopia has strong historical ties to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The country hosted the tournament in 1962 and 1976, while its national team won the 1962 edition on home soil.

The East African nation also featured in the inaugural Africa Cup of Nations in 1957, finishing as runners-up.

However, Ethiopia’s recent record in the competition has been less impressive.

The national team has reached the finals only twice this century, qualifying in 2013 and 2021.

The 2028 hosting race comes as preparations continue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be jointly staged by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

CAF is expected to assess prospective bids before selecting the host of the 2028 edition.

For Ethiopia, securing the tournament would provide an opportunity to revive its historic position in African football while potentially boosting sporting infrastructure, tourism and the country’s international profile.

The bid could also give Ethiopian football renewed momentum as the country seeks to strengthen its presence on the continental stage.