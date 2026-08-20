Last year on September 11, 2026, our news outlet, published a story which we later deleted about Ms. Elina Mkandawire an employee of AGCOM.

We hereby formally retract the article previously published concerning Ms. Elina Mkandawire and allegations relating to her purported arrest and involvement in cyberbullying activities against Mr Steve Chinyamula.

Following a review of the information that formed the basis of the publication, we have determined that the article contained information that was inaccurate, unverified, and misleading.

We acknowledge that the publication failed to meet the standards of accuracy, fairness, and responsible journalism expected by our readers and the public.

We sincerely apologize to Ms. Elina Mkandawire, her family, colleagues, employer AGCOM, and all those affected by the publication of the article.

We regret any reputational harm, distress, embarrassment, or inconvenience that may have resulted from the dissemination of this misinformation.

We wish to make it clear that the article is withdrawn in its entirety and should not be relied upon as an accurate account of events since it has been established by our team that MS Elina Mkandawire was never arrested and has never been arrested in relation to the article we made.

As an organization, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical reporting.

We are reviewing our editorial processes to ensure that information is properly verified before publication and to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.

We extend our sincere apologies to Ms. Mkandawire and to our readers for this error and appreciate the importance of correcting the public record.