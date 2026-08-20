“Unlocking vulnerable women, youths’ destinies vital for Malawi2063 attainment”-JB

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Former president Joyce Banda says Malawi 2063 enablers can be achieved if vulnerable women, youths and children receive necessary support to unlock their destinies.

The former Malawi leader made the call on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 in Zomba when she appreciated various businesses including tailoring, baking, manufacturing, agribusiness ventures communities from Zomba and surrounding districts are running under the Joyce Banda Foundation International (JBFI).

Banda observes tgat helping vulnerable households improves community stability, boosts local economies and enhances long-term health and education outcomes for everyone.

“The beneficiaries should also consider helping other vulnerable households once they achieve their goals,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Eunice Idi said that MK250 000 seed capital she received a decade ago, boosted her agribusiness venture whose returns enabled her to build a house and educate her children.

Banda also presented MK175 million cheque for bursary, targeting needy students across the country to remain in school.

Source: Nationonline