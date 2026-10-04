“I’m not stranded, Chivayo paid me in full”-opens up UK-based Zimbabwean legendary musician Thomas Mapfumo

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Legendary UK-based Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo who was expected to perform at the late controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo’s birthday has refuted reports that his death has left him stranded.

Mapfumo has been living in the United Kingdom for many years after allegedly falling out with the government over his critical music.

He was lured back home to perform at the now late Chivayo’s birthday for US$1million dollars as well as at the now postponed wedding of musician Jah Prayzah.

Following Chivayo’s death in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, the internet went haywire with some Zimbabweans saying Mapfumo has been left stranded.

Veteran Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says he spoke to Mapfumo over the issue, who told him that he was paid in full for Chivayo’s birthday gig.

“I spoke to Thomas Mapfumo yesterday, and he told me that he had been paid his full performance fee contrary to what many had been saying on social media.

“He also said that he would honour his contractual agreement and perform as agreed at Jah Prayzah’s wedding, which has been postponed following the death of Wicknell Chivayo,” writes Chin’ono.

Background of Chivayo’s Death

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died on Wednesday evening when a helicopter carrying them crashed in Marondera Rural, about 70 kilometres east of Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the crash, saying it occurred at around 17:00 local time. All six people on board were killed, including the Chivayos and four crew members.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the aircraft was travelling from Harare to Chivayo’s private estate when it went down under circumstances that are still under investigation. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe has launched a probe into the cause of the accident.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths to state broadcaster ZBC, describing the incident as a devastating loss to the family and to the Johane Masowe Church, where the couple were prominent members.

Chivayo, 45, was one of Zimbabwe’s most controversial but also most visible businessmen. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and close ties to the ruling Zanu-PF party, he had in recent months made headlines for gifting cars, houses and cash to musicians, churches and ruling party supporters.

In August, he gifted US$1 million in cash to United Family International Church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, displaying 20 bundles of US$100 notes before a packed congregation.

His planned lavish birthday celebration, where Mapfumo was billed to perform for a reported US$1 million fee, had been highly anticipated in Harare’s entertainment circles.

The birthday gig was expected to mark Mapfumo’s major return to Zimbabwe after years in exile in the UK. Known as “The Lion of Zimbabwe,” Mapfumo, 80, left Zimbabwe in the early 2000s after his Chimurenga music became increasingly critical of government policies.

He was also scheduled to perform at the wedding of fellow musician Jah Prayzah, an event which Chivayo was sponsoring. That wedding has now been postponed following Chivayo’s death.

Social media speculation that Mapfumo had travelled without full payment and was now stranded in Zimbabwe triggered widespread debate, with some critics mocking his decision to associate with Chivayo.

Mapfumo’s clarification through Chin’ono appears to have settled the matter, confirming that his contractual obligations were honoured before the tragedy.

Tributes continue to pour in for Chivayo, while his family has announced that funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.