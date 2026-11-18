By Henry Kyambalesa

If we wish to continue to enjoy the current state of sustained peace and stability in our beloved country, we should not succumb to the ongoing clamour by a segment of the citizenry for a constitutional amendment to change the presidential two-term limit that is apparently guided by the desire for the change to benefit the incumbent Republican president and the ruling political party.

But if the clamour for an amendment is ultimately deemed to be necessary, especially after a lengthy and exhaustive debate, and after its positive consideration by a referendum thereafter, the incumbent Republican president should serve under the two-term limit stipulated by the current Republican constitution and, therefore, should not be eligible to seek to be elected to the Office of the President.

In this regard, it would be important for Parliament to refrain from considering the prospect of amending the Republican constitution to accommodate the seemingly partisan interests of a segment of the citizenry, mainly because when the political party that currently has a majority of elected and nominated Members of Parliament (MPs) loses control of the legislature, the new political party that will gain the majority of MPs will very likely seek to revert to the status quo.

We need to guard against making the Republican constitution to become “political football,” so to speak.

Meanwhile, it is important for us to take into account one essential caveat when dealing with the matter at hand: that a Republican president who is not subject to a constitutionally mandated term limit would somewhat be a king or a dictator—a situation that would not auger well for a country like Zambia that wishes to be designated as a bourgeoning democracy.

Besides, a charismatic and manipulative president in the absence of term limits, as Satta (2025) has observed, would stay in office too long into his or her old age and after he or she has lost his or her ability to govern effectively.

In conclusion, the two-term limit should be considered as a vital and non-negotiable pillar of our beloved country’s democratic dispensation, such that “even the most successful, popular or powerful individual in the [country] … must eventually return to the status of private citizen,” as Political Awareness (2025) has noted.

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Bibliography:

Kaufman, Stephen, “Term Limits on Presidents Are a Good Thing: Here’s Why,” Young African Leaders Initiative:

https://yali.state.gov/, January 28, 2016.

Political Awareness, “Why the U.S. President Is Limited to Two Terms,”

https://politicalAwareness.org/, December 30, 2025.

Satta, Mark, “Why a Presidential Term Limit Got Written into the Constitution—The Story of the 22nd Amendment,” Wayne State University:

https://clas.wayne.edu/, April 11, 2025.

Legal Guide Team, “Advantages and Disadvantages of Presidential Term Limits,”

https://thelegalguide.org/, Mar 7, 2026.

World History Edu, “U.S. Presidential Election: When and Why Was the Two-Term Limit Introduced?,”

https://worldhistoryedu.com/, September 16, 2024.