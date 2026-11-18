By Farai Gondwe

We fought for the licence. We got the licence.

So where is the fertiliser?

Remember Napoleon Dzombe’s fertiliser factory in Dowa?

When MEPA blocked it, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) shouted. Speaker Sameer Suleman rushed to Parliament. The whole country was told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hates local investors.

Parliament intervened. Pressure mounted. In July 2026, MEPA finally gave the approval.

Noise over. Licence granted.

But Malawians are still asking one simple question: WHERE IS THE FERTILISER?

We debated a licence for months. Not production. Not bags in the warehouse. Just a paper.

Now the paper is there. The factory was cleared. The investor was defended.

So what is happening on the ground?

MCP, you were loud when there was a problem. Be loud now about the solution.

Mr Speaker, you facilitated the scrutiny. Facilitate the answers too.

Malawians don’t eat licences. Farmers don’t plant approvals. We need fertiliser in the fields, not stories on paper.

You forced the regulator to clear it. Now show us the production.

We have debated the licence. We have debated the government.

Now let us debate production.

Over to you, MCP and Mr Speaker: WHERE IS THE FERTILISER?