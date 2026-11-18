BUJUMBULA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia forward Fashion Sakala has called time on his international football career after nine years with the Chipolopolo, bringing an end to his journey with the national team at the age of 29.

Sakala announced his retirement on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, shortly after Zambia drew 1-1 against Burundi in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Bujumbura, where he captained the team before being substituted in the 67th minute.

The Al-Fayha striker made 43 appearances for Zambia, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists since making his international debut on September 2, 2017, under former coach Wedson Nyirenda.According to Zambia Football Association information.

His announcement comes after Zambia also played out a 1-1 draw against Burundi in their previous meeting in Ndola, a result that attracted criticism from some supporters.

However, the 29-year-old has not revealed the specific reasons behind his decision to retire from international football.

In a farewell statement posted on his official Facebook page, Sakala reflected on his journey from Eastern Province to becoming one of the country’s recognised football stars.

He recalled how his football dream started as a young boy playing barefoot, with his father taking him to trials on a bicycle.

Sakala described representing Zambia and eventually being entrusted with the captaincy as some of the proudest moments of his career.

He also thanked his family, teammates, coaches, national team staff and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for their support throughout his time with the national team.

Addressing Chipolopolo supporters, the striker said he always wanted to give Zambians a reason to be proud whenever he wore the national team jersey.

He further encouraged upcoming footballers to remain committed to their ambitions, work hard and make the most of every opportunity.

Although his playing days with the Chipolopolo have come to an end, Sakala has pledged to continue supporting the national team, saying he will cheer for Zambia with the same pride for the rest of his life.