By Mphatso Nkuonera

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Barely hours after government directed an investigative audit into EGENCO’s K2.6 billion payment, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya, has been suspended pending further forensic investigations.

According to a statement issued on November 17, 2026, and signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Dr Justin Saidi, Liabunya has been directed not to contact any EGENCO employee or stakeholder and is barred from accessing the company’s premises during the suspension period.

The suspension has sent a strong signal about the government’s commitment to tackling corruption and safeguarding public resources.

Mutharika has vowed to fight corruption and ensure that no one is shielded from accountability, regardless of their position.-Mana