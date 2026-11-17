PLYMOUTH-(MaraviPost)-A Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three young children is scheduled to face a second murder trial on March 29, 2027, after her first trial ended in a hung jury, leaving prosecutors preparing to present their case before a new panel.

According to CNN, Reuters and other US media outlets, Judge William Sullivan set the retrial date at Plymouth Superior Court on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The decision allows prosecutors to pursue the three first-degree murder charges against 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy following the September mistrial, which resulted from jurors’ failure to reach a unanimous verdict.

The case centres on the deaths of Clancy’s three children — five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and eight-month-old Callan — at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

Clancy’s defence team does not dispute that she killed the children but argues that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time and lacked the mental capacity to be held criminally responsible for her actions.

Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has maintained that his client was experiencing a serious psychiatric condition that significantly affected her judgment and understanding. The defence contends that the killings occurred during a profound mental health crisis rather than as a result of deliberate criminal intent.

Prosecutors, however, have argued that Clancy acted deliberately and understood the consequences of her actions. They previously presented evidence suggesting that she planned the killings and created circumstances that left her alone with the children.

Her first trial, which lasted more than a month, ended on September 4, 2026, after the 12-member jury failed to agree on a verdict despite extensive deliberations.

Subsequent interviews with jurors indicated that 11 members were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity, while one juror disagreed. The disagreement prevented the panel from reaching the unanimous decision required to resolve the case.

Judge Sullivan subsequently declared a mistrial, allowing prosecutors to consider bringing the charges before another jury.

Following that decision, Clancy’s lawyers filed applications seeking dismissal of the murder charges. They argued that subjecting her to another trial would violate her constitutional protection against double jeopardy, which safeguards individuals against repeated prosecution for the same offence in circumstances prohibited by law.

However, Judge Sullivan rejected the defence’s arguments, ruling that the jury’s inability to reach a unanimous verdict provided grounds for declaring a mistrial and proceeding with another trial.

The judge also rejected requests for further scrutiny of the juror who disagreed with the majority, clearing another legal obstacle to the retrial.

The March 29, 2027, date was reportedly agreed upon despite prosecutors’ preference for May or a later date because of scheduling commitments involving other murder cases.

Clancy’s defence welcomed the earlier timetable, arguing that she should not remain in prolonged legal uncertainty. Her lawyer also expressed a preference for the retrial to take place before Judge Sullivan, who is approaching mandatory retirement in June 2027.

The court has further scheduled pretrial proceedings for December 30, 2026, and February 18, 2027, to address outstanding legal and procedural matters.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Clancy could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. However, a finding that she was not criminally responsible because of mental illness could result in commitment to a state psychiatric facility under applicable legal procedures.

The case has attracted considerable attention across the United States, raising difficult questions about criminal accountability, postpartum psychosis, maternal mental health and the responsibilities of the justice system when defendants experience severe psychiatric disorders.

The forthcoming retrial will give prosecutors and the defence another opportunity to present their competing arguments before a new jury.

Ultimately, the proceedings will determine whether Clancy should be held criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children or whether her mental condition at the time of the killings provides a legal defence.