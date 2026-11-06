UK police get Zimbabwean triple-murder suspect’s phones as South Africa delays extradition to December

By Lovemore Lubinda

JOHANNESBURG — Phones seized from a man accused of murdering his wife and two young children in England will now be examined by British investigators, after a South African court approved their transfer to the United Kingdom.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted an order allowing South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to hand over electronic devices belonging to 46-year-old Ndodana Tshuma to UK police.

The decision follows a formal request for Mutual Legal Assistance from London. The request was authorised by South Africa’s Minister of Justice under Section 7 of the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Act 75 of 1996.

According to NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole, the court was satisfied with the evidence presented and granted the order sought. The devices will now be sent to the UK to assist investigators probing the three murder charges Tshuma faces there.

Tshuma is wanted in Britain over the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, Natalie Tshuma and Nala Tshuma. Prosecutors allege the three were killed in early July 2026 in Bedford, Bedfordshire.

The extradition hearing itself will not proceed immediately. The court postponed the matter to 7 December 2026 to allow time for the Mutual Legal Assistance process to be completed, and for a separate local case against Tshuma to be finalised.

That local case concerns firearm and immigration offences. Tshuma has entered a plea and sentence agreement with the State in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act, pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to contravening the Immigration Act.

Plea and sentencing proceedings in that matter are scheduled for 10 November 2026.

The NPA says it is ready to proceed with the extradition and remains committed to handling the case swiftly and in accordance with the law.

If extradited, Tshuma will face trial in the UK on three counts of murder.

Below is the statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa

EXTRADITION HEARING POSTPONED PENDING FINALISATION OF FIREARM CASE AGAINST ALLEGED UK FUGITIVE

The extradition proceedings against alleged United Kingdom fugitive, 46-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, have been postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court to 7 December 2026. The postponement will allow for the finalisation of the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) process and the conclusion of plea and sentencing proceedings in his firearm and ammunition case, which are scheduled for 10 November 2026.

The United Kingdom authorities submitted a request for Mutual Legal Assistance to South Africa, seeking the handover of electronic devices seized from Tshuma. The request was authorised by the Minister of Justice in terms of Section 7 of the International Cooperation in Criminal Matters Act 75 of 1996.

Following consideration of the evidence presented, the court granted the order sought in terms of the MLA request. The cellphone will accordingly be handed over to the United Kingdom authorities to assist with their investigations into the murder charges Tshuma faces in that country.

Tshuma has entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State in terms of Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act. In terms of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to charges relating to the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as contravening the Immigration Act.

Tshuma is wanted in the United Kingdom on three counts of murder. It is alleged that, in early July 2026, in Bedford, Bedfordshire, he murdered his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two children, Natalie Tshuma and Nala Tshuma.

The NPA is ready to proceed with the extradition proceedings and remains committed to ensuring that the matter is dealt with expeditiously and in accordance with the law.

ENDS

Issued by:

Magaboke Mohlatlole

NPA Communications Officer

Gauteng Division, Johannesburg