Zimbabwean-British triple murder suspect Ndodana Tshuma struggling to eat, sleep

JOHANNESBURG–(MaraviPost)-A Zimbabwean-born British man wanted in the UK over the killing of his wife and two daughters is struggling with his health in detention in South Africa, his defence told a Johannesburg court on Wednesday.

Ndodana Tshuma, 45, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court looking visibly distressed, shaken and in tears, a marked change from his former profile as an IT professional.

His lawyer, Chrispin Machingura, told the magistrate that his client had been unable to eat or sleep properly and requested permission for him to be assessed by a specialist doctor for a medical and sobriety evaluation.

Tshuma, who also goes by the name Mark, is the subject of an extradition request from Britain, where he is wanted for the alleged murders of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their two daughters, aged 15 and five.

The three were found dead at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, in early July with blunt force injuries to the head. British authorities say Tshuma had left the country on 4 July, two days before the bodies were discovered.

He was tracked to South Africa through an Interpol red notice linked to a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was arrested on 10 July in Kensington, Johannesburg. Police said he was found carrying an unlicensed 9mm pistol and ammunition.

In the South African case, he has admitted to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and unlawful entry into the country. The court had deferred his plea and sentencing to 21 October to allow the state and defence to finalise an agreement. He remains in custody.

Once the local matters are concluded, proceedings for his extradition to the United Kingdom to face three counts of murder are expected to move forward.