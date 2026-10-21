FCB offers MK1 million for fastest account openers

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-First Capital Bank (FCB) is offering three K1 million prizes to customers who open bank accounts digitally under its ‘FCB Machawi’ campaign, which challenges participants to complete the process in the shortest time.

The promotion, running from 7am to 8pm on October 19, 21 and 23, also offers K20,000 each to 60 successful participants as the bank seeks to encourage customers to use its digital account-opening platform.

In an interview, FCB head of marketing communications Twikale Chirwa said the campaign was designed to address challenges customers have traditionally faced when opening bank accounts.

“For a long time, the account-opening process has been a pain point for customers and ‘FCB Machawi’ demonstrates the solution we have through our self-onboarding platform,” he said.

Chirwa said customers could open an account using a mobile phone and a National ID by following five simple steps.

“First, customers need to visit our online platform at firststep.fmbch.com/welcome using their mobile phones. Second, they should ensure that their National ID is clear, legible and not scratched before scanning it. Third, they need to take a clear selfie in a well-lit room, ensuring their phone camera is working properly and that no restrictions prevent it from capturing images.”

“Fourth, customers should be ready to receive a one-time password (OTP) on their phone or by email while completing the application. Fifth, they should follow the remaining instructions on the platform and submit the required information to complete the process,” he said.

According to FCB’s account-opening guidance, the five minutes is timed from completion of the National ID scan, although the actual time may vary depending on image quality and any additional verification required.