Malawi Scorchers climb 49 places in latest FIFA rankings

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s senior women’s national football team, the Scorchers, have climbed 49 places to position 104 in the latest world rankings released by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Tuesday, October 20,2026

According to the rankings released by FIFA,the Scorchers have moved from position 153 to 104 in the world following their impressive performances in recent international matches.

The remarkable rise reflects the team’s progress on the international stage, with Malawi collecting 1,177.33 points during the period under review.

The Scorchers’ improved ranking comes after a series of encouraging performances including their participation in the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign and the qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

In the Olympic qualifiers, Malawi demonstrated their attacking strength by defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in the first leg before recording a commanding 7-0 victory in the return leg in Harare.

The two victories gave Malawi a 9-0 aggregate win over Zimbabwe, with Temwa Chawinga, Tabitha Chawinga, Asimenye Simwaka and other members of the squad contributing to the team’s impressive performance.

The results highlighted the Scorchers’ growing competitiveness and ability to deliver convincing performances against regional opponents.

The team’s progress has also increased expectations among supporters, who are eager to see Malawi establish itself as one of the stronger women’s football sides on the African continent.

The FIFA rankings are used to compare national teams based on their results in recognised international matches, with points influenced by factors including match outcomes and the strength of opponents.

Moving from 153rd to 104th represents a significant improvement for the Scorchers and provides a positive indication of their recent progress in women’s football.

However, maintaining the upward trajectory will require consistent performances in future international fixtures, as Malawi seeks to improve its standing both in Africa and globally.

The latest development offers encouragement to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the players and the technical team as they continue working to raise the profile of women’s football in the country.