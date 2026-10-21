Zambia, Malawi swap 25 prisoners

CHIPATA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia and Malawi have exchanged 25 prisoners under a bilateral correctional cooperation programme designed to allow inmates to serve their sentences closer to their families and support their eventual reintegration into society.

The exercise was conducted at the Mwami-Mchinji border post, the main crossing point between eastern Zambia and central Malawi.

Under the arrangement, the Zambia Correctional Service transferred 23 Malawian nationals who were serving sentences in Zambian correctional facilities to the Malawi Prisons Service.

In return, Zambia received two Zambian nationals who had been serving sentences in Malawi.

The swap is part of a broader framework of cooperation between the two countries’ correctional services aimed at strengthening rehabilitation, maintaining family contact and sharing institutional expertise.

Zambia Correctional Service Senior Assistant Commissioner for the Eastern Region, Oliver Liseba, said the programme is anchored on the principle that maintaining family ties is central to successful rehabilitation.

He said the arrangement would strengthen family connections and support inmates’ preparation for reintegration into society, noting that prisoners serving sentences far from home often face isolation and limited visitation.

Liseba added that beyond the transfer of inmates, the programme provides an opportunity for the two correctional institutions to exchange best practices in key areas including rehabilitation, education, skills development and inmate management.

Malawi Prisons Commissioner for Operations and Security Services, Aaron Kaunda, said the exchange followed a resolution of the 20th session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security between Malawi and Zambia, held from 14 to 18 December 2025.

The Joint Permanent Commission is the primary bilateral mechanism through which the two countries coordinate on defence, security, immigration and law enforcement matters. Its resolutions guide joint operations, border management and mutual legal cooperation.

Kaunda said the implementation of the prisoner exchange resolution demonstrates the commitment of both governments to translate high-level security agreements into practical cooperation that benefits citizens.

Zambia and Malawi share a border stretching more than 800 kilometres and have deep historical, cultural and economic ties. Cross-border movement is high, driven by trade, family links and employment. As a result, nationals of both countries are frequently arrested on the other side of the border, often for immigration-related offences, cross-border trade violations and other criminal matters.

Correctional officials in both countries have in recent years emphasised rehabilitation over punishment, aligning their policies with regional and international standards that promote education, vocational training and psychological support for inmates.

The two services said the current initiative underscores the value of regional cooperation in correctional services, recognising that rehabilitation and successful reintegration are important components of effective justice systems.

Experts say allowing prisoners to serve sentences in their home countries can improve outcomes. Proximity to family can enhance mental well-being, increase the chances of regular visits and facilitate community-based reintegration programmes upon release. It can also reduce language and cultural barriers that inmates face when incarcerated in a foreign country.

The Zambia-Malawi exchange mirrors similar prisoner transfer agreements in place in other parts of Southern Africa and elsewhere on the continent, where member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have sought to harmonise correctional practices and strengthen cross-border justice cooperation.

Authorities did not disclose details of the offences for which the 25 inmates were serving sentences, nor the length of sentences remaining, citing privacy and security protocols.

Both correctional services said the exchange will be conducted on a periodic basis, subject to verification of nationality, consent where required, and compliance with domestic legal frameworks governing the transfer of sentenced persons.

They added that assessments will continue to identify other foreign nationals in their respective custody who may qualify for similar transfers under existing bilateral agreements.

The Mwami-Mchinji border, where the exchange took place, is one of the busiest inland borders in the region and serves as a key corridor for both commercial and human movement between the two countries.

Officials described the latest exchange as orderly and successful, and said it sets a precedent for deeper collaboration in correctional management between the two neighbours.