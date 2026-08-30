Opposition leaders moved to Zambia’s “notorious” Mukobeko Maximum Prison

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Deep in the heart of Kabwe, about 140 kilometers north of Lusaka, stands a high-walled compound that few Zambians ever see up close.

This is Mukobeko Maximum Prison — the country’s toughest correctional facility.

For decades, Mukobeko has held the people the state considers its most dangerous: murderers, armed robbers, and those convicted of treason.

It is also where Zambia’s death row inmates wait, in cells separate from the general population.

Although the country has not carried out an execution since 1997, the sentences remain in place.

The prison was built to contain, not comfort. Its thick walls, watchtowers, and constant patrols are a reminder that once admitted through its gates, a person is cut off from the world outside.

But Mukobeko is not only for the convicted. It also holds remand prisoners — men and women awaiting trial for serious offenses.

In recent years, the names that have passed through its gates have included politicians, former ministers, and businesspeople caught up in high-profile cases.

Life inside is governed by a strict routine. Wake-up calls come early. Meals are served at set times.

Lawyers and family members can visit, but only with clearance from the Zambia Correctional Service.

Human rights groups that get access often report the same challenges seen in many prisons across the region: overcrowding, limited resources, and the strain that puts on both inmates and officers.

Despite that, there have been efforts to change the story inside the walls.

Over the years, the service, with support from NGOs, has introduced skills training and rehabilitation programs.

Carpentry, tailoring, and farming projects are meant to give inmates something to hold on to beyond their sentences.

To most Zambians, Mukobeko is just a name mentioned in court reports and news bulletins.

To those behind its gates, it is years of waiting — for trial, for appeal, for release, or for a presidential commutation.

In a country that has abolished the death penalty in practice but not in law, Mukobeko remains both a punishment and a symbol: the place where Zambia locks away its most serious crimes, and where the debate about justice, reform, and mercy continues behind the walls.

Apparently, Zambian opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and his former running mate Makebi Zulu have been moved from Lusaka Central Police Station holding cells to Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

The two leaders and 16 others arrived at Mukobeko Maximum Prison this morning.

Mundubile and Zulu, as well as the other treason suspects, have not appeared in court yet.

Yesterday, Zambia Police Service spokesperson and Senior Assistant Commissioner Godfrey Chilabi confirmed that investigations have advanced regarding the treason case.

Mundubile and Zulu have been charged with treason for alleged connection to armed insurrection.

On 14 August 2026, a military raid was carried out at Mundubile’s residence in Lusaka which resulted in the killing of former Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya and the arrest of 11 people.

Mundubile has repeatedly stated that on the day in question, he and his colleagues were only having a party meeting at his place.

After the raid, Mundubile and Zulu took shelter at the United Nations buildings for safety.

A special envoy from the United Nations Secretary-General flew into the country and negotiated the handover of Mundubile and Zulu to the Zambia Police.

The duo were subsequently given a “Warn and Caution” statement and were detained at Lusaka Central Police Station.

The police later formally charged them together with 11 other individuals with treason. These are:

Bishop Trevor Mwamba (Age 68), UNIP President and former Bishop of Botswana. George Kangwa Chisanga (Age 59, lawyer), former President of the Law Association of Zambia and former Lunte Member of Parliament. Patrick Mwansa (Age 39, businessman and former civic leader). Husband to the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s daughter Tasila. Jackson Mutyoka (Age 41, ex-serviceman). Brazil Soko (Age 56, ex-serviceman). Bernard Chewe (Age 41, ex-serviceman). Simon Phiri (Age 43). Richard Banda (Age 49). Francis Mulenga (Age 26), nephew to Brian Mundubile, recent graduate from Mulungushi University who lives with the family. Emmanuel Mulenga (Age 56). Darius Mwila (Age 57).

One of the defence lawyers, Milner Katolo, has stated that Lusaka lawyer Harry Valden Findlay is part of a larger group of 18 individuals facing the capital charge following political tension over the just ended disputed general election.