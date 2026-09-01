PICTURE STORY: Lusaka for Hichilema’s inauguration

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-National Heroes Stadium was bustling on Tuesday morning as thousands gathered for the swearing-in of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Some supporters arrived as early as 03:00 to secure seats.

Security was tightened, traffic diversions were in place, and event officials were deployed across the venue.

Crowds came from across Zambia.

Reports indicate buses were organized from North-Western Province and other regions to bring people to the capital. Many attendees wore party regalia and carried flags.

The ceremony is a constitutional transfer of power.

Hichilema takes office after winning the August 13 election with 2,965,326 votes. His closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, received 1,856,217 votes.

The inauguration has drawn strong regional and international representation.

Botswana President Duma Boko confirmed attendance, and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also expected.

China is represented by Xian Hui, President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy and Vice Chair of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

The United States sent Frank Garcia Jr., Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, who met Hichilema on Monday.

Congratulatory messages have come from China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Turkey President Tycep Erdogan, Kenya’s William Ruto, Namibian President Netumbo Ndaitwah, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and other African leaders.

The event is taking place amid domestic political tension. Mundubile has rejected the election result and alleged irregularities.

He, running mate Makebi Zulu, and 16 others are detained at Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison on treason charges linked to a national security investigation. Mundubile denies the allegations.

Government and electoral authorities maintain that the transition is lawful and proceeding according to the constitution.

Inside Heroes Stadium, delegations gathered as the stands continued to fill ahead of the swearing-in.

Tuesday marks the start of Hichilema’s second term. The focus now shifts to delivering on jobs, power supply, copper production and the cost of living as Zambia moves from campaigning to governance.