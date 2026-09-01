Will Arsenal defend the title? Beat Villa at park

Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal..

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Premier League champions Arsenal came away from Aston Villa with all three points.

The England international slid the ball into a near-empty net from Riccardo Calafiori’s cutback, with what was the first shot on target.

Villa went close in the first half when Emiliano Buendia’s shot hit the crossbar, although a goal may well have been disallowed for a foul had the ball found the net.

Not long before Arsenal’s goal, they were awarded a penalty for an Ian Maatsen foul on Saka, but a video assistant referee review found the incident happened outside the box so it was overturned and a free-kick awarded instead.

Kai Havertz forced a save from Villa’s debutant goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as the Gunners tried to make the win safe.

Arsenal sent on England defender Ezri Konsa for a second-half debut against his former club, and he received a good reaction from Villa fans 10 days after his departure.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal move to six points with their win, while it is back-to-back defeats for Aston Villa, who have lost a large chunk of last season’s team.

Source: BBC Sport