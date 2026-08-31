Tight security ahead of Hichilema’s second inauguration

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia enters inauguration eve on Monday with the capital preparing for a national ceremony and a government preparing for five more years in office, even as the country grapples with a major post-election treason case and pressing economic targets.

President-elect Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President-elect Mutale Nalumango are set to be sworn in on Tuesday, September 1, at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium.

The government has declared the day a public holiday.

On Sunday, Zambia’s top defence and security chiefs toured the stadium to review final arrangements.

The delegation was led by Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele. Officials said they were satisfied with preparations and that all security services were ready to ensure a safe and orderly event.

With parking expected to be tight, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa urged guests to carpool to the venue.

Hichilema’s return to office follows his disputed win in the August 13 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Zambia Police has announced heightened security measures and traffic restrictions ahead of President‑elect Hichilema’s inauguration ceremony tomorrow.

Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said officers will be deployed across Lusaka to ensure safety, with temporary road closures and diversions around the stadium.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead and cooperate with traffic officers.

The advisory also calls on the public to remain vigilant, safeguard valuables and watch over children during the historic event.

In a press statement released on August 31, 2026, Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said adequate security has been put in place in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies for the swearing-in at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Key points from the advisory:

Security deployment: Police officers have been stationed at the stadium and other strategic locations, with intensified patrols. Police stressed the presence is “not intended to intimidate” but to ensure public safety before, during and after the event.

Road closures & diversions: Motorists should expect temporary road closures on routes leading to the stadium to allow movement of the presidential motorcade, dignitaries and official processions. Drivers are urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with traffic officers.

Public safety: Citizens are advised to remain vigilant, safeguard valuables, and report any suspicious behavior to police or security personnel. Parents and guardians are also urged to closely monitor children.

Assurance: The Police Service assured the public that law and order will be maintained throughout the ceremony.