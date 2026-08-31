Breaking: Fiscal Police arrest former Mera Chief Collins Magalasi on Amaryllis Hotel purchase saga

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Fiscal Police have arrested former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer and former Presidential Secretary, Collins Magalasi.

Magalasi’ arrest is part of a joint investigation with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into how the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) was used to purchase the Amaryllis Hotel for a bloated MK128.7 billion.

Close relative to Magalasi confirmed the arrest to The Maravi Post a while ago without giving more details, “Yes, he has been arrested in Lilongwe”.

Both Malawi Police and ACB are yet to make formal communication to the public on Magalasi’s arrest.

More to come….