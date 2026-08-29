Liverpool-based Malawian Midfielder Lynn Nasoro targets Scorchers success

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian footballer Lynn Nasoro is hoping to bring her experience and skills to the national women’s football team, the Scorchers, as she dreams of helping the country win major trophies.

In an interview with her Manager, Alex Ntonya said the 23-year-old midfielder, who hails from Sosola Village in Balaka and is currently based in Liverpool, United Kingdom, has built an impressive football journey that started at a young age.

According to Ntonya Nasoro developed her love for the game while playing football with boys in the streets and at junior school before officially joining St Anne’s Rovers Girls FC at the age of 10.

Her talent later earned her a place at the Everton Football Club Academy at 14, where she won the Under-15 league championship.

At 16, she joined Liverpool Feds Women’s Football Club, helping the team win the Liverpool County FA Championship.

At 18, Nasoro moved to Newcastle University, where she played for the university’s first team and later served as the team’s Publicity Officer in her final year.

After completing her undergraduate degree, she returned to Liverpool and signed for Runcon Saxons FC, where she currently plays.

Playing as a centre midfielder, specifically a number eight role, Nasoro describes herself as a box-to-box player with strong game awareness, good ball control, and the ability to adapt to different tactical approaches.

She credits her experience of being trained and coached by professionals at academy level for helping her develop the ability to read the game and make quick decisions on the pitch.

Apart from football, Nasoro has also excelled academically, graduating with an undergraduate degree from Newcastle University and a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Law, Manchester.

Among the players who inspire her are Arsenal and England star Michelle Agyemang, Malawian Scorchers forward Temwa Chawinga, Chelsea and England player Lauren James, as well as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Nasoro’s future ambitions are to help the Scorchers win trophies while also pursuing a career as a sports lawyer.

As Malawi looks forward to seeing more players competing at international level, Nasoro says fans should expect a committed player who will give her best and dedicate herself fully to helping the national team achieve its goals.