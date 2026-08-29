Malawi court convicts MDF soldier Diof Simaone for sexual abuse with minor

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Kamuzu Barracks soldier Diof Simaone has been convicted of having sexual intercourse with a minor, aged 15.

Central West Region Police Public Relations Officer Foster Benjamin has confirmed saying Simaone, aged 36, was found guilty on Friday August 28 2026 before Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court.

Central West Region police prosecutor Thandizo Chingaru told the court that the convict, between April and August 2025, had sexual intercourse with the child four times–three times at a guest house in Area 44 and one time at his own house–and eventually impregnated her.

However, Simaone told the court that he informed the victim’s mother about the incident and promised to support the victim.

Despite telling the victim’s mother about continual support until the girl gave birth in January 2026, victim’s mother, who is a civilian cleaner at Kamuzu Barracks, reported the issue to Area 23 Police Unit which arrested the convict.

Prosecutor Chingaru prayed that the court mete out its harshest sentence arguing Simaone, being a military officer, was supposed to protect the girl, not abusing her.

But in mitigation, Simaone asked the court not to send him to prison because doing so he wouldn’t have chance to support the victim and her baby boy.

The convict also asked the victim, the victim’s mother, the court and the whole nation to forgive him because what he did was wrong.

In his ruling, Senior Resident Bracious Kondowe found the accused guilty and convicted him accordingly.

Meanwhile, Kondowe has reserved his sentence to next week.

Simaone is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday next week.

The convict Simaone comes from Nakoka Village Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwambo in Zomba District.