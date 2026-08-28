MK520m Iceland cash + US investors flood in: APM,Ben Phiri deliver another big win for Malawi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is smiling again and it is all because of visionary leadership.

This week President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has delivered yet another double victory for the nation, with Iceland pumping MK520 million into our local councils and American investors lining up to put money into tourism, mining, agriculture and health.

At the center of the local government success is Dr. Ben Malunga Phiri, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Under the patriotic direction of President Mutharika, Dr. Phiri has rolled up his sleeves and made sure councils are no longer sleeping.

He has been meeting donors, pushing reforms, and demanding accountability. The result? The world now trusts Malawi again.

On Wednesday in Lilongwe, Iceland Ambassador David Bjarnason announced a $300,000 grant, about MK520 million, to train 70 local government workers under the Iceland-Malawi Basic Services Programme.

The money will equip council staff with new skills in education, health, forestry and gender so that services at district level can finally match the needs of the people.

Certificates were handed to the first group of beneficiaries as the Ambassador praised the strong partnership with Dr. Phiri’s Ministry.

He said Iceland is working with district councils and the Ministry of Local Government to improve services and strengthen institutions. That is confidence you only get when leadership is serious.

This is APM’s decentralization agenda coming alive. President Mutharika said councils must deliver and Dr. Ben Phiri is making it happen.

Because of his hands-on approach, money from partners is now translating into better clinics, better classrooms and better support for women and children in the villages.

At the same time, US investors are knocking on Malawi’s door.

Through the American Chamber of Commerce in Malawi, AmCham, American companies have said they want to move beyond aid and invest directly.

FCA Corp CEO and AmCham founder Robert Schar announced that AmCham will link US firms to credible Malawian partners in lake tourism, hospitality, healthcare, education and agriculture. He also pointed to huge opportunities in mining.

With progress at Kanyika Niobium in Mzimba and Kangankunde Rare Earths in Balaka, and with Mkango and Sovereign Metals finalizing funding, mining can once again drive our economy the way it did before 2014.

Former Ambassador Hawa Ndilowe, lawyer James Masumbu and business leaders Chifundo Chiumia, Victoria Zigowa and Leonard Chinsale were inducted as AmCham trustees, showing that Malawians at home and abroad believe in APM’s stable and investor-friendly policies.

Analysts say this is what happens when you have a President who restores confidence and a Minister who delivers with discipline. President Mutharika has opened the doors and Dr. Ben Phiri is making sure services reach the grassroots.

Capacity and capital. That is the DPP government under APM. Malawi is open for business and under this leadership, the future is truly bright.