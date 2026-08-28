Former Zambian minister Mutotwe Kafwaya’s family rejects state funeral

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The family of former Zambian cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has rejected a government offer of official funeral honours and will instead hold a private burial.

Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the government had proposed state funeral and burial honours in recognition of Kafwaya’s service.

Kafwaya served as Minister of Works and Supply from 2018 to 2019 and as Minister of Transport and Communications from 2019 to 2021.

The family declined and said it preferred to make its own private arrangements.

Kafwaya, who was also the former Member of Parliament for Lunte, was shot dead on August 14 during a joint security operation in the Kabulonga area of Lusaka.

The operation took place a day after Zambia’s general election.

Police initially did not identify him as the man killed.

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba later confirmed it was Kafwaya, following identification by relatives after speculation spread online.

According to police, officers carried out an intelligence-led raid on a residence in Kabulonga.

They said they were met with gunfire from people inside, and returned fire. Kafwaya was among those killed in the exchange.

Authorities also reported that 11 people were arrested at the property in connection with suspected treason-related offences.

The State said several firearms and other items were recovered during the operation.

Kafwaya’s funeral service is scheduled for 14:30 today at the Tabernacle of David Assembly City Mission Church in Lusaka, where he served as a church elder for more than 20 years.

He will be buried later in his home village in Lunte.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the public to respect the family’s decision to proceed with a private funeral as the country mourns the former minister.