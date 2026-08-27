Zambia’s inflation eases to 6.2% in August

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s annual inflation rate slowed in August, moving closer to the Bank of Zambia (BoZ)’s target range and offering some relief to consumers facing higher living costs.

According to data released by the Zambia Statistics Agency “ZamStats”, this morning the annual inflation for August 2026 fell to 6.2%, down from 6.5% in July 2026.

The figure means that, on average, prices of goods and services rose by 6.2% between August 2025 and August 2026.

The latest print puts inflation near the lower end of the Bank of Zambia’s target band of 6% to 8%.

The central bank has been working to anchor price stability amid volatility in food and fuel costs and pressure on the Kwacha.

A slowdown to 6.2% suggests easing price pressures in the economy, which could support household spending and give policymakers more room to focus on growth.

The BoZ has kept a close watch on inflation this year as part of efforts to stabilize the economy and protect purchasing power.

The next monetary policy decision and updated inflation forecasts from the Bank of Zambia are expected later this quarter.

Commenting on the news, Talking Business Magazine said the decline is positive news for households and businesses because means that, on average, prices are rising at a slower rate than they were a month earlier.

“But there is an important distinction: inflation falling does not mean prices have fallen.

“If a product was selling at MK100 last year and its price is now MK106.20, inflation of 6.2 percent broadly means the price level is about 6.2 percent higher than a year ago. The product does not automatically return to K100 simply because inflation has fallen.

“For ordinary households, the 6.2 percent inflation rate suggests that the overall pressure from rising prices has moderated.

“However, the impact will differ from household to household because ZamStats’ inflation figure represents an average basket of goods and services. A family that spends a large proportion of its income on food, transport or other items whose prices are rising faster than the overall rate may still feel significant pressure.

“This is why someone can hear that inflation has fallen and still complain that “things are expensive.” Both can be true,” noted the TBM.

ZamStats previously reported annual food inflation of 6.4 percent in July, down from 6.7 percent in June, while non-food inflation rose to 6.7 percent from 6.0 percent.

Read the rest of the analysis by Talking Business Magazine below:

WILL MEALIE MEAL AND FOOD BECOME CHEAPER?

A lower inflation rate means the pace at which prices are increasing has slowed. It does not automatically mean supermarkets, markets and shops will reduce their prices.

For example, if a 25kg bag of mealie meal increased from K200 to K250 over time, a fall in inflation does not automatically take it back to K200.

What consumers want to see for actual relief is either prices falling, or incomes increasing faster than prices.

There are, however, signs that some food prices have already been easing. In July, ZamStats reported that the national average price of a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal fell from K272.66 to K252.13, while roller mealie meal fell from K222.19 to K202.28.

The inflation figure should therefore not be interpreted as saying that Zambia’s cost-of-living crisis has disappeared.

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, for example, reported that its Lusaka Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket for a family of five had risen from K11,365 in January to K12,112.88 in June 2026, despite inflation easing during the same period.

That illustrates an important point: slower inflation and an affordable cost of living are not the same thing.

For businesses, easing inflation can provide greater predictability.

If the rate of increase in input costs slows, businesses may have an easier time planning prices, wages, inventory and cash flow.

But businesses will still have to watch individual costs closely because fuel, transport, electricity, imported goods, rent and other operating expenses do not necessarily move in line with headline inflation.

The drop from 6.5 percent to 6.2 percent is encouraging and signals that the general pace of price increases has moderated.

But it should not be mistaken for a broad reduction in the cost of living.

Inflation falling means prices are rising more slowly, not that prices have suddenly become cheaper.

Source: ZamStat