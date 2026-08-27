Kasungu chiefs decry ESCOM transformer vandalism

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Traditional leaders in Kasungu have voiced deep outrage over escalating acts of vandalism targeting local power installations, calling on their communities to mobilize security patrols to protect Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited infrastructure.



​The outrage follows a recent wave of vandalism where four transformers have been vandalized in Kasungu district within weeks, plunging several local communities into darkness.



The surge in destruction prompted ESCOM to launch a targeted community sensitization campaign reaching chiefs and business leaders across Kasungu, Lilongwe, and Salima.



​Speaking at his headquarters during one of the sensitization sessions, Senior Chief Kaomba urged traditional leaders under his jurisdiction to take a direct role in protecting public utility installations.



​”I am appealing to all the chiefs under me to help safeguard ESCOM infrastructure. Electricity is development. We must safeguard it. Let’s form patrols in our areas,” said Senior Chief Kaomba.



​Speaking later at his own headquarters, Senior Chief Mwase echoed Chief Kaomba’s stance, expressing appreciation to ESCOM for stepping up community engagement over the vice that has escalated in recent weeks.



​Officers from the Kasungu Police Station overseeing community policing around the Boma also addressed the gatherings, urging residents to stay vigilant and actively assist law enforcement in eradicating infrastructure theft.



​ESCOM Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer Pilirani Phiri stated that the outreach campaign is built on two core objectives namely driving community ownership of installations and shifting public mindset regarding energy infrastructure.



​”As communities, take ownership of the infrastructure in your area—this is the only way we can defeat vandalism. We must also start seeing a transformer differently. Let’s see a transformer as the hub for business in your community, as a health centre in your area, as the future for your child. They need electricity to study at night,” said Phiri.



​Beyond direct community sensitization, ESCOM has also engaged civil society organizations to help amplify anti-vandalism awareness campaigns.



​ESCOM estimates it loses approximately K3 billion annually to deliberate infrastructure vandalism, diverting vital financial resources away from grid expansion projects.