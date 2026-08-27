Airtel Money Tola Promotion MK50m prize lands into Std 8 learner Moses Madalitso

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Moses Madalitso, a 24-year-old standard 8 adult school learner at Nsabwe Primary School from Thekerani in Thyolo District has won the grand prize of MK50 million of the Tola Promotion by Airtel Money.

Madalitso won the prize during the 12th and final draw of the Tola Promotion in the capital Lilongwe.

Moses disclosed that will invest the money in poultry farming, which has been his long time dream as well as support his adult learning.

Closing the promotion, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt says Airtel Money will remain committed to continue bringing innovations in promoting digital financial inclusion.

Dutt said, through the promotion, Airtel Money has transformed lives from winning cash prizes to airtime and data bundles.

During the same draw, Simeon Msokera, a farmer from Khombedza in Salima, Wilfred Mwangala a farmer from Zomba and another customer also won MK5 million each.

The promotion which ran from May to August 2026, has created millions across the country of different backgrounds.