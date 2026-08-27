Zambia reopens courts after 3-day closure “over security threat”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia’s Judiciary has reopened court premises countrywide this morning after a three-day shutdown prompted by what has been described as “a security threat,” officials announced Tuesday.

The closure coincided with the deadline to file a petition challenging the presidential election results.

In a memorandum dated August 26, Chief Administrator Yvonne Nalomba said the threat had “since de-escalated,” clearing the way for staff to resume work on August 27.

The courts, including magistrates’ courts and higher courts, were closed from Monday through Wednesday following advice from security agencies who warned of heightened risks at judicial facilities nationwide.

“Members of staff are expected to report for work on Thursday,” Nalomba said.

“However, police will remain visibly deployed at court premises, with staff urged to remain security conscious.”

Monday was the deadline for filing a petition against the presidential election results.

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile had vowed to challenge the re-election of President-elect Hakainde Hichilema in court, citing alleged irregularities.

With courts closed on the deadline day, no petition could be lodged. The timing drew criticism and speculation surrounding the motive.

Some critics said the closure appeared to have been planned to stop a petition challenging Hichilema’s re-election.

The Judiciary has not commented on those allegations and cited only the security advice in its decision to close.

No further details were given about the nature of the threat or which security wings issued the initial warning.

The temporary closure disrupted hearings and filings across the country.

Court administrators said priority would be given to rescheduling urgent matters this week, but it remains unclear how the missed petition deadline will be handled.

Court operations are expected to return to normal from Thursday, with the continued police presence described as a precautionary measure.