UN to surrender opposition leaders Mundubile, Zulu to Zambia police today

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Two senior Zambian opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu may be handed over by the United Nations to police today, according to the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, raising fresh concerns about political tensions in the southern African nation.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Information Chairperson for the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, who once served as Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador to Ethiopia, Permanent Representative to the African Union, and Permanent Representative to UNECA said on Thursday that the UN was expected to transfer Mundubile and Zulu to the Zambia Police Service.

Mwamba warned that the UN would bear responsibility “for whatever may happen” to the two men if the handover proceeds.

Both Mundubile and Zulu sought protection with the United Nations following the just ended disputed polls, a move Mwamba said reflects their belief that their lives are at risk.

This came after a raid by Zambian special forces at Mundubile’s residence which resulted in the killing of former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya and arrest of several senior party officials.

The Zambia Police Service has summoned the pair to assist with an ongoing investigation into alleged links to a militia group. Authorities have not released further details about the allegations.

The case has drawn mixed public reaction. While the opposition alliance has expressed concern over safety, other Zambians have called on Mundubile and Zulu to cooperate with police to clear their names.

It remains unconfirmed whether the UN will hand the men over today. Neither the United Nations in Zambia nor the Zambia Police had issued an official statement by press time.

The development comes amid heightened political scrutiny following Zambia’s recent presidential election, in which President-elect Hakainde Hichilema was declared the winner.

Below is the statement by Mwamba:

MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI ZULU TO BE HANDED TO POLICE

Lusaka-Thursday, 29th August 2026

United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres’ representative has concluded his negotiation trip to Lusaka to help resolve the stand-off between Zambia’s leading candidadate in the just ended general elections Brian Mundubule and the Zambian authorities.

Following a military raid at his home that resulted in the killing of former Minister of Transport and Communications, Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Mundubile and his Running Mate, Makebi Zulu took emergency shelter at the United Nations compound for safety.

The shuttle diplomacy between President Hakainde Hichilema and Mundubile and Makebi Zulu, has failed to resolve the stand-off as President Hichilema has insisted that the duo must face the law on the false allegations of treason and insurrection.

President Hichilema spurned UN suggestion and efforts to surrender them to a third-party or to provide a safe passage for them to leave the country.

The church were brought in to help resolve the impasse but all they have achieved is that they will witness the hand-over Mundubile and Makebi from the United Nations to law enforcement agencies.

Sources close to the negotiations state that President Hichilema had pledged that the duo will be subjected to a fair due process of the law.

The Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has issued a call-out for the duo to face charges of treason and insurrection after they charged members of the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance, lawyer, George Chisanga, Bishop Trevor Mwamba, Lusaka businessman, Patrick Mwansa and others,with Treason.

Authorities have also detained or arrested over 300 members of the Alliance without charging them or appearing in court.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has expressed concern over reports of arbitrary arrests targeting opposition members in Zambia following the vote, calling for full legal compliance and international human rights standards.