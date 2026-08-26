Zambia woos diplomatic corps amid post-election tension

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia Government has reassured members of the diplomatic corps that it remains committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and national unity following the August 2026 General Election.

Speaking when he met diplomats accredited to Zambia at Cabinet Office today, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said Zambians exercised their democratic right in a generally peaceful, transparent, and orderly manner, although Government was aware of some concerns raised regarding the conduct of the just-ended elections.

He assured the diplomats that any grievances arising from the electoral process were being addressed through established legal and constitutional channels.

Kangwa said the election was generally peaceful and orderly, with a high voter turnout recorded across the country.

However, he indicated that the tabulation process experienced a brief administrative suspension on 14 August 2026 following isolated incidents of violence against electoral staff and reports of interference with ballot materials in some polling stations.

He noted that operations resumed promptly after order was restored by law enforcement agencies.

According to Kangwa, before declaring President-elect Hakainde Hichilema the winner of the poll, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) clarified that despite a few outstanding constituencies, the remaining results could not substantially alter the presidential outcome.

“On 19 August 2026, the ECZ declared Hakainde Hichilema, candidate for the United Party for National Development (UPND), as President-elect.

“He secured over 2.9 million votes, representing 60 percent of the votes cast, thereby meeting the constitutional threshold of 50 percent plus one vote required for a first-round victory, while his main challenger, Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity, obtained 37.87 percent of the vote,” Kangwa stated.

The Secretary to the Cabinet also thanked cooperating partners for the support rendered to the Electoral Commission of Zambia and for deploying observer missions that contributed to the credibility of the electoral process.

The meeting was convened to enable Government to share its reflections on the August 2026 General Election and to appreciate the role of cooperating partners in strengthening the democratic process.