Country music legend Dolly Parton succumbs to cancer at 80

By Edwin Mbewe

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, bringing to an end the extraordinary life and career of one of the world’s most beloved singers, songwriters, actresses and philanthropists.

Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones. Her death was announced by her family, with her representatives later confirming the cause of death.

What caused Dolly Parton’s death?

According to PEOPLE.com, representatives for Dolly Parton confirmed on August 25 that the singer died following a “brief battle with cancer.” However, her representatives have not disclosed the specific type of cancer she had.

PEOPLE.com also reported that Parton had been admitted to hospital on August 21, just four days before her death.

Reuters reported that Parton died peacefully in Nashville and highlighted her extraordinary career, including her success as a singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. Reuters also reported that she had sold more than 100 million records and won 11 Grammy Awards.

It is important to distinguish the confirmed information from reports about other health problems.

Parton had spoken publicly about experiencing health issues in the months before her death.

However, the confirmed cause of death is a brief battle with cancer; the particular cancer and whether other medical conditions contributed to her death have not been publicly disclosed by her representatives.

A global musical icon

Dolly Parton’s death marks the passing of an artist whose influence extended far beyond country music.

Born into a poor family in Tennessee, Parton rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful entertainers in the world. Her songwriting produced some of country music’s most enduring songs, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.” Reuters noted that her career stretched across music, television, film and philanthropy.

Her song “I Will Always Love You” became a global phenomenon after Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard, introducing Parton’s songwriting to an enormous international audience.

Parton was also a successful actress, appearing in films including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Her humour, distinctive personality and instantly recognisable style made her one of the most recognisable figures in entertainment.

Remembered for generosity and philanthropy

Parton’s legacy will not be defined by music alone.

Through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she helped promote childhood literacy by providing books to children around the world. Her charitable work became one of the most important parts of her public identity.

She also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 vaccine research, a contribution that was later associated with research supporting the Moderna vaccine.

Her philanthropic work helped establish Parton as an unusual kind of celebrity — one whose fame was repeatedly converted into opportunities to help other people.

Tributes from around the world

News of Parton’s death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from musicians, actors, public figures and fans around the world.

PEOPLE.com reported tributes from major country artists including Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban, who remembered Parton for her extraordinary talent, warmth, generosity and influence.

Other international stars have also paid tribute. Paul McCartney remembered Parton as a remarkable woman and celebrated her musical talent, business achievements and humanitarian work.

These reactions underline the extraordinary reach of Parton’s influence. She was not simply a country singer; she became a global cultural figure whose music crossed national, generational and musical boundaries.

How Dolly Parton will be remembered

Dolly Parton will be remembered as one of the greatest songwriters and performers in the history of country music.

She will also be remembered as a woman who successfully crossed boundaries between country music, pop culture, Hollywood, business and philanthropy.

Her songs gave voice to themes of love, heartbreak, poverty, family, ambition and resilience. At the same time, her charitable work demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of people she would never meet.

Reuters described Parton as one of the best-selling female artists of all time, while noting her 11 Grammy Awards and inductions into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Her greatest legacy, however, may be the combination of music, kindness and generosity that defined her public life.

From rural Tennessee to stages around the world, Dolly Parton’s journey became a story of extraordinary talent, determination and service to others.

At 80, the “Queen of Country” has left the stage for the final time. But her songs, her songwriting and the millions of lives touched by her charitable work ensure that her influence will continue for generations.

Sources: Reuters and PEOPLE.com.