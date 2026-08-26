Zamadolo! The Mpinganjira Derby, father-son face off

……Wanderers face Ekhaya FC in Airtel Top 8 final

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-It is going to be epic! It is going to be history in the making for Malawian football administration and sponsorship. Mighty Wanderers, sponsored by business mogul Thom Mpinganjira will battle it out against Ekhaya FC, sponsored by Mpinganjira’s son, William in the final showdown of ‘Zamadolo’ Airtel Top 8 trophy at the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe this Sunday.

But the two Mpinganjira’s, father and son, insist that football will be the winner at the end of the final on Sunday although the young Mpinganjira is a bit ‘disrespectful’ to his father!

“It is certainly a unique and exciting story for Malawi football, and I understand why the fans and the media are interested in it. But beyond the father-and-son angle, I think the bigger story is the shared passion for football and the investment being made into the game. On the day, both teams will compete to win, and we expect a strong and entertaining final. I believe Ekhaya will win the game. The pressure is on Mighty Wanderers not Ekhaya FC,” declared William in an exclusive interview.

As expected, Mpinganjira senior decided to go soft on his son.

“It is unique and unprecedented in the history of Malawi football, and I understand why people are calling it the ‘Mpinganjira Derby’. I must say here that I was surprised when William took the decision to take his team to the Super League and even more surprised that Ekhaya has survived to the extent of qualifying for Airtel Top 8.”

“Surprised because he is sponsoring Ekhaya from his own pocket. I am very proud of him and his achievements thus far and the role my son is playing in supporting football development through Ekhaya FC and the growth of the game in Malawi.”

“Regarding the Airtel final, when Mighty Wanderers FC and Ekhaya FC meet, the game of football will be the biggest winner. It will be a tough game, perhaps the toughest game this season for Wanderers because Ekhaya is a team of young boys full of energy they never tire easily.”

“A win against Wanderers Will be Ekhaya’s biggest pay day, so I do not see them missing the opportunity to stage the biggest upset. I hope it will be a great advert for Malawian football, that may encourage others to join football sponsorship. At the end of the day, the biggest winner will be football and the fans,” said a calm and collected Mpinganjira Senior.

William also agrees with his father that at the end of the final, football in Malawi will be the greatest winner.

“But whatever happens, I believe Malawi football is the real winner because this kind of commitment creates opportunities for players, strengthens the local game and helps expose more talent. We respect Mighty Wanderers, Bullets and Silver Strikers and all the established clubs, and for Ekhaya FC, this is part of our journey of growth. We are still building, but we are building with ambition,” said William.

The ‘Mpinganjira derby’ will surely provide fireworks, Zamadolo!