Shire Valley Media praises Press Cane’s operational transparency

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Shire Valley Media Club has commended PressCane Limited for opening its operations to journalists, saying the company’s decision to host a first-hand tour has helped provide a clearer understanding of its activities, challenges and contribution to the region.

The Monday tour gave journalists firs-hand exposure to Press Cane’s production processes, including the fertilizer and ethanol plants.

It also provided the journalists with an opportunity to understand Press Cane’s operations better than is normally visible to the public.

The Club’s president MacMillan Mozeyo described the tour as important, saying it also allowed journalists to assess the company operations’ potential benefits to communities in the Shire Valley.

“The fertilizer plant was of particular interest because of its potential to benefit farmers through increased availability of agricultural inputs. The media also appreciate Press Cane’s efforts to manage its effluent and explore ways of converting it into a useful agricultural product.”

“The tour has strengthened the relationship between the company and journalists in the Shire Valley, as we are now partners in communicating developments taking place in Chikwawa and Nsanje,” said Mozeyo.

Press Cane Chief Executive Officer Bryson Mkhomaanthu said the tour was an opportunity for journalists to appreciate and report on the realities of running a complex manufacturing business.

“This tour is definitely very important for us, especially because there has been a lot of talk out there. As the media team, you need to be sharing this information,” said Mkhomaanthu.

Mkhomaanthu said Press Cane wanted the journalists to appreciate both the progress being made and the challenges faced in its production operations, particularly at the fertilizer plant.

He said the company was also undertaking various assessments and preparing reports to ensure its operations comply with legislation, safety requirements and environmental standards.

The journalists also visited the effluent management pond, where Press Cane is developing processes to convert the waste into manure for use by farmers to improve crop production.