Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law Tafirenyika apologises over criminal prosecution

….blames First Family’s enemies as drug case escalates…

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika, the second wife of Collins Mnangagwa, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons, has apologised to the President, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the entire First Family over the controversy surrounding her criminal prosecution.

Kelsea is facing drug-related charges and charges of money laundering and possession of a forged identity document.

The State accuses her of acquiring properties and luxury vehicles worth approximately US$9.35 million using proceeds of crime.

She denies the allegations and maintains that the assets came from her husband, Collins.

In a letter dated 26 August 2026, her lawyers, Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza, conveyed what they described as Kelsea’s “sincerest apologies.”

Below is the 3-page letter dated 26th August 2026 from the law firm Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners in Harare, addressed to Her Excellency, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Subject: APOLOGY AND CLARIFICATION – KELSEA TAFIRENYIKA

Here are the key points from the letter:

1. Who it’s from

Written by Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza on behalf of their client Ms. Kelsea Tadiwa Tafirenyika, and on their own behalf as her legal representatives.

2. Purpose of the letter

To convey “sincerest apologies and clarification” to the President, the First Lady, and the First Family regarding ongoing litigation involving their client.

3. Main claims made

The firm says “opportunists and detractors” have used the court proceedings to “manufacture destructive narratives and scandalize the First Family”.

Ms. Tafirenyika expresses “profound regret” that public discourse has become disrespectful to the First Family. She says it was never her intention to denigrate them and she holds the institution in “the highest regard”.

She “vehemently denies the allegations levelled against her” and states she has “at no stage dragged your name, Amai, into this debacle”. The association is said to have been “manufactured by others”.

She apologizes for what has “befallen the name of the First Family” as a result of her defending herself against current criminal charges.

4. The legal matter mentioned

The letter states the client is currently facing charges of money laundering. The lawyers say they presented to the Investigating Officer the same defence that she gave during her warned and cautioned statement.

5. What they want

Ms. Tafirenyika says her “sincere hope is for an amicable resolution” to end the “unwarranted speculation”. She says she is open to engaging and “fully committed to taking whatever steps are necessary” for resolution. She also says she has “learnt from this experience”.

6. The lawyers’ position

The firm states they have acted with “diligence and integrity” and are simply executing their client’s instructions as required by law and their professional oath. They also state they have “never” had any intention to scandalize the First Lady or First Family.

The letter is signed by Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza.