Malawi Police arrest two NOCMA officials over US$403,615 fraud

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) has arrested two senior officials from the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) in connection with an alleged fraudulent transfer of US$403,615.63.

According to MPS Deputy National Public Relations Officer Alfred Chimthere, the suspects are Miklas Reuben,aged 54, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Thokozani Jacob Sesani, 49 years old, Senior Operations Manager.

The two are expected to face charges including negligence by a public officer in preserving money and misuse of public office, among other related offences.

Police say the money was allegedly transferred to account number 237055126003, belonging to Moniray Mozhandlings Lda.

The transfer was reportedly made to facilitate loading and clearing charges for fuel at the ports of Beira and Nacala in Mozambique.

Reuben hails from Kabera Village under Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu District, while Sesani is from Kathongera Village under Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu District.

The two officials are expected to appear before court soon as investigations into the matter continue.