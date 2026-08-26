Chris Brown or Burna Boy? Minister Gangata unveils bold plan to nring global superstars to Malawi

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(Maravipost)-Malawi could be on the verge of witnessing one of its biggest entertainment spectacles yet, as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Alfred Gangata sets his sights on bringing either global music superstar Chris Brown or Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy to the country.

In a dramatic announcement posted on his official Facebook page, Gangata put the choice directly in the hands of Malawians, asking citizens to decide which of the two international stars they would like to see perform in Malawi.

But behind the proposed blockbuster concert lies an even bigger and more ambitious economic dream.

Gangata says he wants the event—and similar initiatives—to help create between 100 and 200 young Malawian billionaires between 2026 and 2030.

The minister was quick to draw a line between the proposal and public expenditure, stressing that no government money would be used to finance the international concert.

Instead, he said the initiative would seek support from banks, companies and other private-sector partners.

“This is bigger than a concert,” Gangata said in his message to Malawians.

He argued that Malawi is home to thousands of young people with extraordinary talent, innovative ideas and entrepreneurial potential, but many struggle to turn those ideas into businesses because they cannot access sufficient capital.

The minister believes entertainment could become a powerful vehicle for unlocking that capital.

K6 Billion From One Stadium?

Gangata painted a striking picture of what a major international concert could generate.

If 40,000 people filled Bingu Stadium and each paid an average of K150,000 for a ticket, the event could generate about K6 billion in gross ticket revenue.

After the costs of bringing an international artist to Malawi and staging the event are deducted, Gangata says the remaining proceeds could be used to provide capital to deserving young entrepreneurs.

And he does not see it as a one-off project.

The minister proposed repeating the model through different events and partnerships, potentially creating a continuing funding stream for young Malawians looking to establish or expand businesses.

From Concerts to Billionaires

Gangata’s most striking target is his vision of producing 100 to 200 young Malawian billionaires by 2030.

The proposal effectively seeks to turn the country’s entertainment industry into a source of entrepreneurial financing—using major events to raise money that can then be invested in businesses and job creation.

“This is not just entertainment,” Gangata said. “It is about turning talent into businesses, businesses into jobs, and young Malawians into wealth creators.”

He said the country’s young people do not lack ideas.

What they lack, he argues, are opportunities and access to capital.

Malawians to Choose the Superstar

Rather than making the decision alone, Gangata has opened the debate to the public through his official Facebook page, where he asked citizens to weigh in on whether Chris Brown or Burna Boy should headline the proposed spectacle.

The move has the potential to turn the proposed concert into a nationwide conversation, with music fans now having a say in which global superstar they would like to see take the stage in Malawi.

Gangata says an independent and professional committee would oversee the initiative to ensure transparency and proper management of the funds.

His role, he explained, would be to champion the vision and keep the project focused on its ultimate objective: creating economic opportunities for young Malawians.

If the plan succeeds, the proposed concert could become more than a night of music.

It could become a test of whether Malawi can transform the enormous commercial power of entertainment into a serious engine for youth entrepreneurship, investment and job creation.

For now, one question is dominating the conversation.

Chris Brown or Burna Boy—which global superstar should Malawi bring home?