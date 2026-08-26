Activist Agape Khombe on Maula Prison remand over cyberbullying

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested activist Agape Khombe for allegedly cyber bullying private practice lawyer Edgar Kachere.

According to State prosecutor Prescott Mwayiulipo, Khombe is remanded at Maula Prison following his arrest last week Wednesday.

He was on Friday charged with offensive communication and cyberstalking under the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.

He said the matter relates to Facebook posts Khombe made alleging that lawyer Kachere duped footballer Tabitha Chawinga in a transaction involving the purchase of a house in Lilongwe.

Mwayiulipo said Khombe was denied bail because the latter absconded bail conditions in his previous defilement case.

Khombe is represented by lawyer Viva Nyimba, who has yet to comment on the matter.

Source: Nationoline