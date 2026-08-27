Zambezi Evangelical Church allegedly fools Veep Ansah

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Vice President Dr. Jane Ansah has reportedly ruffled feathers within the Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) after attending a women’s conference organised by a breakaway faction of the church.

A senior clergyman Gift Mphongolo told this publication that Dr. Ansah attended a women’s conference on Sunday under the leadership of Mwayi Kamuyambeni, whom the church considers a renegade leader.

At the same time, a similar meeting was reportedly taking place in Liwonde under the leadership of Bishop Bvumbwe, who heads the ZEC faction recognised by the Mitsidi Synod.

Dr. Ansah’s appearance at the Kamuyambeni-led gathering has sparked concern within the Mitsidi Synod, with some church officials questioning the motive behind her attendance.

The Kamuyambeni faction is regarded by sections of ZEC as a breakaway group.

Following the controversy, the Office of the Vice President has reportedly offered to attend a three-day ZEC Mitsidi Synod conference in an apparent effort to calm tensions.

Dr. Ansah is expected to be the guest of honour on Sunday at Sigerege, where she will join the ZEC faction recognised by the Mitsidi Synod.

The Vice President has reportedly said she was misled about the identity of the group she attended.

However, some ZEC officials remain unconvinced, arguing that her decision to attend the gathering may have been deliberate because of Kamuyambeni’s local ties.

Kamuyambeni’s dispute with ZEC dates back to around 2012, when he broke away from the church and sought to establish his own synod.

The move reportedly faced strong opposition, particularly in the southern region of the country.

The controversy has since raised questions about the Vice President’s engagement with the rival factions of the church and whether her planned appearance at the Mitsidi Synod conference will help ease tensions among ZEC members.

Mphongolo said the vice president was misled to attend a function organized by a break away group, saying her coming to the Sunday-climax of the three day prayer conference is to normalize the anomaly.