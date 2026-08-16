First Lady Mutharika dares Malawians on seeking God for peace, unity

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-First Lady Gertrude Mutharika challenged Malawians to seek and pursue peace with God and with one another, saying peace is essential for the country’s development and the transformation of people’s lives.

Speaking at Lingadzi CCAP in Lilongwe on Sunday, August 16, 2026, where she attended the annual Women’s Guild Conference, Madame Mutharika said lasting positive change begins when people align themselves with God and embrace peaceful relationships with others.

The First Lady said some of the challenges facing individuals and communities stem from a failure to seek and pursue peace, urging Malawians to make peace a priority in their daily lives.

She emphasized that Malawians should seek peace not only with one another but also with God, saying a nation whose people live in harmony is better placed to achieve meaningful development.

Madame Mutharika further appealed to people to remain calm and promote peace even in difficult and challenging circumstances.

She cautioned against actions and words that sow hatred, division and conflict among people.

She said Malawians have a responsibility to build a peaceful society by forgiving one another, showing love and maintaining unity, adding that peace provides a strong foundation for national development.

The First Lady’s remarks were made under the theme, “Seek Peace and Pursue It,” which guided this year’s conference.

Organising Chairlady of the Lingadzi CCAP Women’s Guild, Yvonne M’mangitsa, said the guild was honoured to have the First Lady attend the conference.

M’mangitsa also applauded Madame Mutharika for her humility and presence at the gathering.

The conference brought together more than 2,000 women from various CCAP churches under the Mpando Presbytery.

The conference started on Friday and concluded on Sunday.