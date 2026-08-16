Detained activist Namiwa admitted at ABC clinic

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The detained human rights activist Sylvester Namiwa has been admitted at African Bible College (ABC). clinic in the capital Lilongwe.

Namiwa who is also Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director is reportedly not feeling well at Maula Prison while waiting for his bail on treason charges levelled against by the state.

CDEDI publicist Promise Thom told The Maravi Post on Sunday afternoon noon that Namiwa was indeed at ACB clinic for check up.

“Mr. Sylvester Namiwa is at ABC hospital for check up, he is not feeling well,” confirms Thom without giving more details.

On Thursday, High Court Judge reserved bail application on Namiwa’s treason charges.

More to come….