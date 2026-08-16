Nigeria’s Super Falcons historic World Cup absence highlights growing competition in African Women’s Football

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup marks a historic setback for the Super Falcons and highlights the increasingly competitive nature of women’s football in Africa.

According to Vanguard News, Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2027 World Cup ended after the Super Falcons suffered a 2–1 defeat to South Africa in a CAF play-off for a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.

The result brought Nigeria’s long-standing record of qualifying for every Women’s World Cup since the competition began in 1991 to an end.

The defeat came after Nigeria had been eliminated from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations at the quarter-final stage, where Cameroon secured a narrow 1–0 victory.

Nigeria’s early exit meant the Super Falcons had to pursue qualification through the additional CAF play-off route rather than securing a direct World Cup place.

South Africa took advantage of the opportunity in Casablanca, with Thembi Kgatlana opening the scoring before Refiloe Jane doubled Banyana Banyana’s advantage.

Nigeria reduced the deficit late in the match through Christy Ucheibe, who converted from the penalty spot, but the Super Falcons could not find an equaliser.

For Nigeria, the result is particularly significant because the country had never previously missed a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons had participated in every edition since the inaugural tournament in 1991, making their absence from the 2027 competition a first in the history of the team.

The setback also comes despite Nigeria entering the 2026 WAFCON as Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team. FIFA’s latest official ranking, published on 16 June 2026, placed Nigeria 36th in the world.

FIFA confirms that the June ranking remains the latest official list, with the next update scheduled for 20 October 2026.

That ranking underlines the scale of Nigeria’s disappointment.

The Super Falcons were not simply a historically dominant team; they entered the continental tournament as Africa’s top-ranked side.

Yet their quarter-final elimination and subsequent World Cup play-off defeat demonstrated that past achievements and a strong ranking do not guarantee qualification.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade has urged the team to learn from the experience and use the disappointment constructively.

Her message points to the need for the Super Falcons to examine their performances, improve preparation and respond to the growing strength of rival African teams.

Nigeria’s experience reflects a broader transformation in African women’s football. South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, Cameroon and other national teams have increasingly challenged the traditional hierarchy, creating a more competitive continental environment.

The change is particularly evident in the route to the 2027 World Cup.

The new qualification structure gives African teams several opportunities to reach the global tournament, but Nigeria’s elimination demonstrates that even one of the continent’s most established teams can now be left outside the World Cup.

The Super Falcons remain one of Africa’s most successful women’s football teams, but their 2026 campaign has exposed areas requiring attention.

Consistency, preparation, player development and the ability to perform under pressure will be central to Nigeria’s efforts to rebuild.

The immediate consequence is historic: Nigeria will not be at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

For the Super Falcons, however, the setback can become a turning point.

The challenge now is to transform an unprecedented failure into a period of reflection and renewal, ensuring that Nigeria returns to the global stage better prepared to compete with Africa’s rapidly developing women’s football nations.