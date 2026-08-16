Sharp Focus: Malawi at a crossroads — Turning public money, basic services, sporting success into real change

Malawi is at an important point in its development. The country is receiving new opportunities and making major investments, but the biggest question is whether these opportunities will actually improve the lives of ordinary Malawians.

This can be seen in three different areas: the expanded Constituency Development Fund (CDF), problems in electricity and water services, and the historic success of the Malawi Scorchers.

Although these issues are different, they have one thing in common. Malawi must learn how to turn money, talent and opportunities into results that people can see and feel.

K5 Billion CDF: What Will Malawians Get From It?

The government has increased the Constituency Development Fund to K5 billion for each of Malawi’s 229 constituencies.

This is a huge amount of money. Altogether, the allocation represents more than K1 trillion if every constituency receives the full amount.

For ordinary people, however, the important question is not how big the figure sounds.

The real question is: What will K5 billion change in my constituency?

Will people get better roads? More reliable water? Better schools and health centres? Irrigation schemes? Markets? Jobs? Electricity?

These are the questions that should determine whether the expanded CDF is successful.

The money gives communities a chance to undertake bigger and more useful projects. Instead of spreading small amounts across many projects, a constituency could choose a few important projects and complete them properly.

For example, a farming constituency could invest in irrigation, storage facilities, farm roads and markets.

A constituency struggling with water shortages could use the money to improve water systems and make sure they can be maintained.

Another constituency could concentrate on classrooms, health facilities or other services that are badly needed.

The most important thing is that the projects must respond to the real needs of the people.

Spending Money Is Not the Same as Development

There is a danger that people could celebrate simply because their constituency has received K5 billion.

But receiving money is only the beginning.

A constituency could spend K5 billion and still fail to improve people’s lives if projects are poorly planned, overpriced, unfinished or not maintained.

The success of CDF should therefore be measured by what people can see and use.

If a school is built, are learners actually using it?

If a borehole is installed, does it still work two years later?

If a road is constructed, can farmers use it to transport their produce to markets?

If a market is built, has it created better opportunities for traders?

These are the practical questions that matter.

The larger the CDF allocation becomes, the greater the need for transparency and accountability.

People should know how much money their constituency has received, which projects have been approved, how much each project costs, who is constructing it and whether the work has been completed properly.

Members of Parliament, constituency committees, councils, traditional leaders and community members all have an important role to play.

The money must be protected from political interference, corruption, inflated prices and projects that are selected simply to benefit individuals.

Electricity: Malawi Cannot Afford Endless Uncertainty

Electricity is another area where Malawi needs better results.

The continuing disagreement between Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) and Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) over their Power Purchase Agreement raises concerns about the financial health and future of the electricity sector.

At the centre of the disagreement are issues involving electricity payments, debts and pricing.

For ordinary Malawians, these may sound like technical issues.

But they can have very practical consequences.

When electricity companies face financial problems, the effects can eventually reach households and businesses through higher tariffs, unreliable electricity supply or delays in building new power infrastructure.

Businesses need reliable electricity to operate.

Hospitals need electricity to provide services.

Schools need power for learning.

Farmers and industries need electricity to process and add value to their products.

In other words, electricity is not just about switching on lights at home. It is one of the foundations of economic development.

Government therefore needs to help ensure that Egenco and Escom operate under clear and financially sustainable arrangements.

Disagreements between public institutions must also be resolved quickly and transparently.

Malawi cannot afford prolonged uncertainty in a sector that affects almost every part of the economy.

Water: Development Is Impossible Without Basic Services

The country’s water, sanitation and hygiene sector presents another serious challenge.

Malawi faces a reported K554 billion financing gap in the WASH sector. This means that there is a major shortage of money needed to provide and maintain safe water and sanitation services.

For many Malawians, the issue is very simple.

Is there safe water near my home?

When people are forced to depend on unsafe wells, rivers or broken water systems, the consequences can be serious.

Unsafe water can contribute to diseases and increase household medical costs.

The problem also affects children.

Girls and boys may spend valuable time collecting water instead of attending school or studying. Women and children often carry much of the responsibility for fetching water, making poor water access a social and economic problem as well.

But constructing new water facilities is not enough.

A borehole may be opened today, but what happens when the pump breaks?

A water system may be completed, but who will pay for repairs?

This is where Malawi has often struggled.

Infrastructure must not only be built. It must be maintained.

Government and development partners therefore need to think about the full life of every project—from construction to maintenance and eventual replacement.

Donor support remains important, but Malawi also needs stronger domestic financing for water and sanitation.

Climate change makes the situation even more difficult. Droughts, changing rainfall patterns and extreme weather can damage water sources and infrastructure.

Malawi therefore needs water systems that can survive these challenges.

The Scorchers: A Lesson Beyond Football

While Malawi faces these serious challenges, the Malawi Scorchers have provided the country with something very different: hope, pride and unity.

Their historic run at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has shown what Malawians can achieve when talent is supported and people work together towards a common goal.

The team’s success has attracted enormous attention across the country.

For many Malawians, the Scorchers have become more than a football team.

They have become a symbol of national pride.

Their performances have also demonstrated that Malawi has talented female footballers capable of competing with some of Africa’s strongest teams.

Players such as Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga have shown what is possible when talent is given an opportunity to develop and compete at the highest level.

But the biggest mistake Malawi could make would be to celebrate the Scorchers today and forget about them tomorrow.

The success should become the beginning of a bigger investment in women’s football.

Malawi needs stronger grassroots football programmes for girls.

It needs better women’s leagues.

It needs more qualified coaches.

It needs better training facilities.

It needs investment in player welfare and sports science.

Most importantly, young girls must be given the opportunity to believe that football can also be a career.

The Scorchers have already shown that the talent exists.

The responsibility now is to build a system that can produce many more players like them.

The Scorchers Have Shown Another Important Lesson

Perhaps the most important contribution of the Scorchers has not been measured in goals.

It has been their ability to bring Malawians together.

At a time when the country faces economic difficulties, political disagreements and social challenges, football has provided a rare moment when people can celebrate together as Malawians.

That is powerful.

The country should learn from it.

If sport can bring people together around a common purpose, perhaps the same spirit can be applied to national development.

The Bigger Question for Malawi

The CDF, electricity, water and the Scorchers may appear to have little connection.

But they all tell the same story.

Malawi has opportunities. The challenge is turning those opportunities into lasting results.

The K5 billion CDF allocation will only matter if it produces useful projects and better lives.

Electricity reforms will only matter if they lead to more reliable and affordable power.

Investment in water will only matter if communities have safe water and systems that continue working.

And the Scorchers’ success will mean even more if it leads to long-term investment in women’s football.

Malawi must therefore move beyond celebrating announcements and allocations.

The real test of development comes later.

It comes when the money has been spent.

It comes when the contractors have left.

It comes when the politicians have finished making speeches.

It comes when the cameras are gone.

What remains for the ordinary citizen?

Does the farmer have a better road?

Does the child have a better classroom?

Does the family have safe water?

Does the business have reliable electricity?

Does the young girl have a real opportunity to play football and build a career?

These are the measures that should define Malawi’s development.

If the country can turn public money into useful infrastructure, reliable services, stronger local economies and opportunities for young people, then Malawi will not simply be spending money.

It will be building a better future.

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