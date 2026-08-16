2026 WAFCON: Algeria secure bronze as Morocco end tournament without a medal

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-Algeria have finished third at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the bronze-medal match.

According to Channels Television, Morocco took the lead through Kautar Azraf in the 37th minute before Lina Boussaha restored Algeria’s parity in the 83rd minute.

The match went directly to a penalty shootout, where Algeria held their nerve to claim the bronze medal.

The victory represents a landmark achievement for Algeria, who secured their first-ever podium finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF confirmed that the Algerians overcame the hosts 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Morocco’s defeat brought further disappointment to the hosts, who suffered their second successive shootout loss at the tournament.

They had previously been eliminated by Cameroon in the semi-finals after another penalty shootout.

The Atlas Lionesses had reached the WAFCON final in the previous two editions but were unable to secure a medal on home soil this time.

Despite finishing fourth, Morocco earned qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil by reaching the semi-finals.

Algeria, Cameroon and Malawi have also qualified for the global tournament.

Malawi will meet Cameroon in the WAFCON final as the Scorchers continue their historic campaign.