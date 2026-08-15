Mutharika lauds Scorchers for uniting Malawians

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has hailed the Malawi Scorchers for bringing the country a rare moment of unity, stating that the national team’s success has united Malawians.

Speaking upon his return from South Africa, Mutharika expressed pride in the Scorchers, shared his hope that they would bring the trophy home, and urged Malawians to carry this spirit of togetherness beyond football.

The Malawi leader lauds, “The Scorchers have managed to achieve something that we politicians have never been able to do and that is; they have managed to unite this country. The First Lady and myself wish the Scorchers well tomorrow! We are praying for them”

Mutharika adds, “Football is a good example of selflessness and collectivity, that you work together and if you have a ball and you want to win you give the person who can make you win!

“No selfishness but team-spirit and that’s what we need in this country and I hope we can learn from that”.

The President also expressed sadness over the passing of media icon Brian Banda, who died last Saturday, describing him as a friend and calling his death deeply painful.

Malawi Scorchers face Cameroon in the finals of 2026 WAFCON tomorrow.