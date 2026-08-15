Zambia Votes 2026: Hichilema maintains lead after 27 of 226 constituencies as ECZ releases second batch of presidential results

By Lovemore Lubinda

LUSAKA — President Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development has maintained the lead in Zambia’s 2026 presidential election after the Electoral Commission of Zambia released the second batch of official results covering 27 constituencies.

According to the consolidated results announced by ECZ on Friday evening, President Hichilema has 243,509 votes, as the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity candidate Brian Mundubile follows with 161,883 votes.

ECZ said the results were verified and consolidated from constituencies that had completed transmission and confirmation in line with the Electoral Process Act.

The Commission noted that results for the remaining constituencies will be released in subsequent batches, with the final declaration expected by 17 August 2026.

The announcement was made at the national results centre, at the Mulungushi International Conference Center in the presence of party agents, observers including the SADC Electoral Observation Mission, and the media.

Meanwhile, as the counting continues, the government has urged Zambians to remain peaceful and avoid spreading false information.

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana addressed the media alongside Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Internal Security Dickson Matembo, and Permanent Secretary for Defence Maambo Haamaundu.

Key points from the briefing:

Call for peace: Zambians were called on to remain peaceful and focused as ECZ continues announcing results for the 2026 General Election.

Disinformation push: Government said it has been compelled to work over the weekend to address disinformation and misinformation. Some claims, Kawana said, have the potential to alarm the public, cause anger and agitation, and encourage people to take to the streets, thereby disrupting the announcement of results.

Allow ECZ to finish: “The ECZ should be allowed to complete the announcement of the results, as the country is yet to know who has won the election,” Kawana said. The objective is to ensure the process continues smoothly until a winner is duly declared.

Status of Mutotwe Kafwaya: On former Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya, Kawana said Mr. Kafwaya is not admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre and that government has no information about his death or disappearance. He called on relatives or anyone with credible information on Kafwaya’s whereabouts to come forward.

Dismissal of other reports: Kawana also dismissed reports concerning Patrick Mwansa, husband to Tasila Lungu Mwansa, saying government has no information indicating that he is detained at Central Police Station or that he has been killed.

Legal warning: He cautioned that continued circulation of unverified reports is aimed at diverting attention from the electoral process and that some claims may constitute offences to be addressed after the elections.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo said citizens should refrain from statements that could cause alarm or incite people and undermine the peaceful environment.

“The Zambia Police Service will not remain passive where statements have the potential to incite citizens,” Matembo said. Individuals making such statements will be given an opportunity to explain their remarks so the public can understand their meaning and context.

He said some statements border on serious offences and urged political players and citizens to put the interests of the country first. He also called on citizens to protect vulnerable members of society, adding that security agencies continue to respond in line with requirements to protect citizens and maintain public order.

Responding to questions, Matembo challenged those alleging Kafwaya was admitted to a medical facility and denied family access to provide credible evidence.

ECZ reiterated its commitment to transparency and urged the public to rely only on official announcements as the tallying of the remaining 199 constituencies continues.