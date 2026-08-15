Zambia Decides 2026: Tonse rejects claim that Mundubile Declared Himself Zambia’s election winner

By Burnett Munthali

LUSAKA, Zambia — (MaraviPost) – Tonse Alliance has rejected claims that its presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile, prematurely declared himself the winner of Zambia’s presidential election, saying his remarks were based on figures generated through the alliance’s Parallel Voter Tabulation (PVT).

The clarification was reported by News Diggers, which quoted Tonse presidential spokesperson George Chisanga as saying Mundubile was communicating results obtained by the alliance through its independent vote-counting process.

Mundubile earlier addressed the nation and said the PVT figures showed him leading the presidential race. He also called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to release the official results, warning that delays could create room for interference in the electoral process.

Chisanga said Mundubile, a lawyer and political leader, was aware that the legal authority to declare the winner of a presidential election rests with the ECZ rather than individual candidates.

He maintained that Mundubile’s remarks were intended to present the Tonse Alliance’s position based on information collected from polling stations and tallying centres across the country.

The clarification comes as Zambia awaits the official presidential results, with authorities urging political parties, candidates and their supporters to remain calm as the counting and verification process continues.

President Hakainde Hichilema has also appealed to Zambians to remain peaceful, patient and patriotic until the competent electoral authorities announce the final outcome.

The developments have heightened attention on the results-management process as political parties await the ECZ’s official declaration