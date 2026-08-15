Saturday, 15 Aug 2026

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Mutharika returns from RSA private trip

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Lloyd M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika is expected to return from South Africa’s private trip.

Mutharika will land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, according to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi.

The Malawi leader left the country a week ago for RSA’s fourth private trip since he retained the presidential seat on September 16, 2025.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

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