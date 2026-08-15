Mutharika returns from RSA private trip

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika is expected to return from South Africa’s private trip.

Mutharika will land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, according to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi.

The Malawi leader left the country a week ago for RSA’s fourth private trip since he retained the presidential seat on September 16, 2025.